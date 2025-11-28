Tamilaruvi Maniyan''s party-TMC merger ceremony on Dec 20 in Erode

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) A ceremony to mark the merger of Tamilaruvi Maniyan-led party -- Kamarajar Makkal Katchi -- with the Tamil Maanila Congress will take place in Erode on December 20, TMC president GK Vasan said on Friday.

Maniyan had formally merged his party with TMC on November 27.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Vasan said TMC respects coalition dharma.

"The merger reflects the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. Voters desire that such parties are essential in an alliance for good governance and clean governance," Vasan said.

The AIADMK-led NDA, of which TMC is a part, will emerge as the winning alliance.

"While there is still a possibility for more parties to join our alliance in the coming months, decisions will be made based on consensus after the alliance is officially announced and finalised," he added.

Replying to questions regarding expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan’s decision to join actor-politician Vijay-led TVK, Vasan described it as a normal course of action for a politician in a democracy.

"Political party leaders form a strategy during election time and make several decisions based on that strategy. In that context, former minister Sengottaiyan resigned as legislator and later joined TVK according to his own wishes, which is acceptable in a democracy," said Vasan.

Regarding the criticism by DMK that the Central government is lying about the state sending a late report on crop damage, Vasan insisted that the Tamil Nadu government sent the report late.

"This rainy season, the media reported that harvested paddy bags were not covered properly, tarpaulin was not spread, and paddy was sprouting. This means the government did not perform its duties correctly," he added.

However, Vasan said he would try to take the paddy moisture issue to the prime minister's attention.

"Our intention is to help farmers as much as possible. Compensation has not been given yet for the sudden rain. No survey took place for the loss. Even for the 20 days of rain/cyclone that occurred, there is still no compensation," Vasan said. PTI JR JR ADB