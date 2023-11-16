Tamilisai calls for coordination between govt and media for 'revolutionary development' in Pondy

Puducherry, Nov 16 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for a coordinated functioning by the government and the media for 'revolutionary development' in the union territory.

Addressing reporters on the National Press Day at Raj Nivas here, Soundararajan said, "my only passion while being incumbent of the gubernational post is to serve the people and implement welfare schemes for their development." She said she would always welcome constructive criticism by the media as a healthy democracy could be created by unbiased and objective analysis on the part of the media.

She also said the media should refrain from disseminating wrong and baseless information.

Stressing that there should be mutual understanding and cordial relations between the government and the media, the Lt Governor said she always intended that there should be all round development in Puducherry.

The goal could be reached through coordinated functioning of the government and the media, she pointed out.

The Lt Governor honoured senior journalists on the occasion.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam were among those who greeted the journalists highlighting the role of media in a democracy. PTI COR ROH