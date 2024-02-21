Tamilisai: Inner intention is to be people's representative, but decision depends on PM Modi

Puducherry, Feb 21 (PTI) Responding to speculations on her contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that her inner intention was to be a people's representative, but the decision would depend on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tamilisai was speaking to reporters at Raj Nivas (office cum residence of the Lieutenant Governor) on completing three years in the office when she was asked if she would be BJP's candidate in Puducherry for the Lok Sabha election.

"I am an ordinary person. What they (Prime Minister and Home Minister) ask me to do, I will do as I am an ordinary worker. I have never said anywhere that I will contest the Lok Sabha polls, more particularly from Puducherry.

"I have never demanded anything in my life. I am an ordinary worker who will implicitly abide by the decision from above," she said.

Tamilisai told reporters that she had been discharging her duties and serving the people "in a transparent and objective manner" keeping the welfare of the people in mind.

She recalled how she had helped procure vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the Union Territory emerge as a model in combating the virus.

Asserting that she never considered Puducherry as a different region given its historic association with stalwarts like Aurobindo and Subramania Bharati, Tamilisai said she felt sorry about some people dubbing her an 'outsider'.

She listed the works done by her in various sectors, more particularly in health after assuming office three years ago.

She said she was keen to ensure that public money be spent judiciously.

Tamilisai thanked the Prime Minister and Home Minister for guiding her in providing a better administration in Puducherry in coordination with the elected government.

