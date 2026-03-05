Tamilisai rejects TVK chief Vijay's allegation of DMK-BJP 'deal'

Chennai, Mar 5 (PTI) BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday dismissed TVK chief Vijay’s allegation of a "secret deal" between the ruling DMK and her party as “playful”.

While concurring with the actor-politician for his "anti-DMK" stand, the former Governor of Telangana told reporters that the ruling party must be dislodged from the seat of power.

She said: “DMK must be ousted from power, removed, and eradicated. That is our only goal.” "Vijay has clearly explained the mistakes and lies peddled by the DMK” regarding NEET and various subsidies." Soundararajan termed Vijay's allegation of a secret “deal” between the DMK and BJP as only a “playful” speech, and said she accepted his "anti-DMK view".

She claimed that the state’s economic progress is a direct result of central government initiatives rather than the much-touted Dravidian model.

Citing the Mudra Bank scheme as a primary driver of local growth, the BJP leader noted that Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated to Tamil Nadu out of a national total of Rs 30 lakh crore.

She further claimed that 68 per cent of these beneficiaries are women and 11 per cent are from minority communities.

“Without the support of the Centre, there is no economic improvement for them. The union government's role is fully in this,” she said, dismissing Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims of independent state growth.

On the administrative front, she accused the government of "failing" to conduct local body elections in panchayats where terms ended on January 1, 2025. PTI JR VGN ROH VGN