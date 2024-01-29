Tamilisai Soundararajan dismisses Congress's corruption allegations in Puducherry laptop scheme

Puducherry, Jan 29 (PTI) Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday brushed aside the allegations of corruption made by the opposition Congress regarding the implementation of the laptop scheme for school children, calling them "meaningless".

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy had recently claimed at a press conference recently that corrupt practices were involved in procuring the laptops, alleging that a large sum of money was obtained as commission from the supplier.

Responding to media questions on the sidelines of an event in Kamban Kalai Arangam here, Soundararajan stated that the laptop scheme was devised and implemented to aid students.

She expressed frustration at any accusations of corrupt practices, asserting that she did not enter politics to accumulate wealth, and urging critics to provide evidence for their claims.

"I have already earned enough in my career as a doctor. Hence, no one should make meaningless and empty allegations against me. One should show proof to establish any allegation," she said, dismissing the Congress's accusations as "shallow and meaningless".

She also assured the mediapersons that she would enquire into the alleged insult to the journalists covering the Vice President's interaction with students on Sunday. PTI CORR SDP ANE