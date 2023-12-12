Tamilisai Soundararajan hails SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

Puducherry, Dec 12 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court court upholding abrogation of Article 370 according special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement here, Soundararajan said the verdict would pave the way for national unity.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year. The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

"The development of the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will take place vibrantly and the guidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the goal would be of immense help. I welcome the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The verdict paves the way for the unity of the nation," she added. PTI Cor SS