Tamilisai Soundararajan thanks people of Telangana for showering love on their 'Akka'

Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who submitted her resignation on Monday thanked the people of the state for the love and affection they had shown her.

Advertisment

Soundararajan said she was unhappy to leave the people of Telangana but was content that she was returning to "the service of people".

"I am very unhappy to leave the Telangana people. I thank each and everyone, my brothers, sisters and elders of Telangana. I will be always in touch with you. Telangana days are very, very memorable for me. I really thank them for the love and affection shown on me. Your sister, ever," she said, directing her comments at the people of the state, while speaking to reporters.

"But, I am happy I am returning to the service of people," she said.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in a press communique issued by Raj Bhavan, Soundararajan said it has been an incredible journey for her to serve the people of Telangana.

"As I am stepping down as Governor of Telangana, I find myself overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions. It has been an incredible journey serving this beautiful state, one that has been filled with joy, challenges, and above all, the warmth and affection of all my brothers and sisters of Telangana," she said.

In the communication addressed to the "brothers and sisters of Telangana", she said the people of the state treated her as their sister.

Advertisment

"Together, we have witnessed the growth and progress of Telangana, celebrated its festivals like Bonalu, Bathukamma etc. Through it all, you have treated me as your own Akka (elder sister) and lent unwavering support and sense of camaraderie, which have been a constant source of inspiration to me," she said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan took over as Governor of Telangana in September 2019.

She was the second Governor of Telangana, a state formed in 2014. She was the state's first woman Governor.

Advertisment

When she was sworn in as Governor, she was the youngest among all state governors at the age of 58.

Tamilisai Soundararajan's resignation comes amid reports of her plans to contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Tamil Nadu.

Soundararajan had contested in the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket but lost to DMK's Kanimozhi. PTI SJR SJR ANE