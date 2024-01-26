Tamilisai vs BRS: Guv's 'dictatorial' jibe met with 'brazen affection' for Congress retort

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched a blistering attack on the previous BRS regime, calling it a "dictatorial government" run against the constitutional spirit, remarks which the opposition party dubbed as "nonsense" and reflective of her "brazen affection" for the Congress party.

In her Republic Day address, Soundararajan said Telangana is in the process of reconstructing constitutional bodies, systems and values that were 'ruined' in the last 10 years and the present people's government was reviving constitutional merits, systems and practices.

The Congress had ended the decade-old Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) rule months ago when the grand old party won the elections and formed its first government in the southern state under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"The Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the constitutional spirit in the recently held elections. The people's government has been formed in Telangana state. The people's mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in Telangana state," Soundararajan, known for her frequent run-ins with the then K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS dispensation, said.

Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy. The newly-elected people's government started functioning with full consciousness and is striving with the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people, she said, complimenting the Congress government.

Responding, BRS Working President and party founder Chandrasekhar Rao's son, KT Rama Rao, termed the governor's remarks as "truly appalling" and a display of her "brazen affection" towards the Congress party.

"It (the Governor's comments) is truly appalling, and truly reprehensible, the kind of speech, the kind of words, the kind of nonsense that was coming out through the Raj Bhavan this morning, because for the last 10 years there was a democratically elected government in Telangana. Every single word that the Governor has used today in her speech is truly admonishing and truly insulting and humiliating to the people of Telangana," Rama Rao told PTI.

He added he was under the impression that the Governor is a "BJP Karyakarta (worker), but unfortunately it seems like she has joined the Congress" and suggested she has to enroll in the grand old party and display her "brazen affection" towards it.

In her address after unfurling the tricolour, the governor said Reddy's government was moving fast with grit and determination to make Telangana compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sector.

The CM's recent visit to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos was a testament to Telangana's progress as it succeeded in entering agreements for the highest ever Rs 40,232 crore investments with global and domestic companies, she added. PTI GDK SA