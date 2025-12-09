Tangail saree weaving art of B'desh, miniature painting style of Afghanistan get UNESCO tag

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The traditional saree weaving art of Tangail from Bangladesh and Behzad's style of miniature painting from Afghanistan were among the elements which were inscribed on Tuesday on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The skills and practices of making 'Bisht' (men's Abaa or gown), a transnational nomination, also earned the coveted tag during a key meeting held by UNESCO in Delhi, officials said.

The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) is being held at the Red Fort from December 8 to 13.

Earlier in the day, Boreendo, an ancient dying folk musical instrument and its melodies from Pakistan, Paraguay's ancestral ceramic craftsmanship and Mwazindika spiritual dance of the Daida community of Kenya are among the several elements which were inscribed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Later, the committee examined a set of nominations seeking inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The world body also put up a series of posts on X to share the update.

" New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Bisht (men's Abaa): skills and practices, #Qatar, #Bahrain, #Iraq, #Jordan, #Kuwait, #Oman, #SaudiArabia, #SyrianArabRepublic, #UnitedArabEmirates.

Congratulations! http: //unes.co/20ich #LivingHeritage," UNESCO posted.

The state parties that sent this nomination are Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic and the United Arab Emirates, according to the list of nominations shared by UNESCO.

Joropo, a lively festive tradition of Venezuela; festivity of the Virgen of Guadalupe - Patroness of Sucre, Plurinational State of Bolivia; Cuarteto: music, dance and lyrics in the city of Cordoba, Argentina, also earned a place on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Traditional Saree weaving art of Tangail, #Bangladesh," UNESCO posted.

Behzad's style of miniature painting from Afghanistan and Brussels' rod marionette tradition from Belgium were also added to this list of UNESCO.

"Behzad's style of miniature painting, named after the 15th century artist whose techniques, use of perspective and colour made him one of the most famous painters of his time. It is a source of pride for the people of Afghanistan. It is transmitted through apprenticeship, in universities and in public and private institutions. The practice contributes to the transmission of foundational stories, myths, values and morals," according to UNESCO.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

The committee will examine a "total of 67 nominations" submitted by nearly 80 countries for inscription on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage lists during the course of this session, according to the Paris-headquartered world body. PTI KND KND MPL MPL