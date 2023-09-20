Tanker carrying oil gutted in fire, nobody injured

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A tanker transporting oil was gutted in a major fire in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, but nobody was injured in it, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bhiwandi-Nashik bypass road around 10.30 am, they said.

After getting the alert, the fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was reduced to ashes by then, an official said.

"Nobody was injured as the tanker driver and 'cleaner' (driver's assistant) managed to jump out of the vehicle in time," he said.

The fire incident affected the movement of traffic on the highway for a couple of hours, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was being probed. PTI COR NP