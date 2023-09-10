Tanker drags 60-yr-old man after hitting his car in Navi Mumbai, crushes him to death

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed after a tanker allegedly hit his car and then dragged him to some distance in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday at a bridge in Tara village on Mumbai-Goa highway in Navi Mumbai, an official from Panvel taluka police station said.

The victim, identified as Srikant More, from Khalapur in neighbouring Raigad district, was going with his wife in their car when the tanker rammed into their vehicle from behind, he said quoting the woman's complaint.

When the man got down from his car to find out what happened and was talking to the tanker driver, the latter moved his vehicle, dragging the victim along with it to some distance.

Advertisment

The tanker driver then allegedly pushed the man on the road and the victim got crushed to death under the vehicle, he said.

The tanker driver fled from the spot, he said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's wife, the Panvel taluka police on Saturday registered an FIR against the tanker driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

The accused, who has been identified, is yet to be arrested, the police said. PTI COR GK