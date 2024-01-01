Tanker drivers stop work in Maharashtra to protest new law on hit-and-run cases; fuel supply hit

Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) Tanker drivers stopped work and parked more than 1,000 vehicles in Panewadi village, home to fuel depots, in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, to protest against the new law that provides for up to 10 years in jail term to drivers in hit-and-run cases.

Advertisment

Panewadi village in Nandgaon taluka has fuel depots of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil and LPG filling stations, and fuel from these depots is transported to various parts of the state.

Tanker drivers are protesting a provision in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which attracts punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

“If the agitation is not called off, many fuel stations in Nashik district will run dry as they are not allowing dealers to fill their tankers. The gates have been closed and not a single tanker was allowed to carry fuel," Nashik District Petrol Dealers Association president Bhushan Bhosale said.

Advertisment

At least 1,200 tankers have stopped operating, he said, adding that the police and the administration will intervene and take action to stop the agitation.

Meanwhile, an association of petrol pump dealers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has said that the fuel pumps in the district may go dry by tomorrow if the situation does not normalise.

"Drivers of tankers that carry fuel from Panewadi have called for agitation and have stopped filling fuel. Around 900 to 1,200 tankers carry fuel from depots of oil companies and transport it to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Dhule, Jalgaon and other districts," Aqeel Abbas Secretary of Petroleum Dealers Association told PTI.

Some petrol pumps in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already stopped functioning, he said.

One of the protesting tanker drivers, Syed Wajed said, "As per the new law, the hit-and-run cases can attract up to 10 years jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. We are drivers, how can we furnish such a big fine amount?" PTI COR AW ARU