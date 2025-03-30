Tanker filled with kerosene falls from bridge in Palghar district, driver injured

Palghar, Mar 30 (PTI) A tanker carrying kerosene fell from a bridge in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, disrupting traffic on the service road below for a few hours, an official said.

The tanker driver was injured in the accident that occurred in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, said the official from Kasa police station.

Citing preliminary information, the official said the driver lost control of the tanker on a bridge, causing the vehicle to crash into a sidewall and plunge onto the service road.

A large quantity of kerosene spilled on the service road, prompting the authorities to divert the traffic on it for a couple of hours. The personnel from the disaster management cell and the local fire brigade subsequently cleaned the road, the official said.

The injured tanker driver has been admitted to a local hospital, he added. PTI COR NR