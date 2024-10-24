Tanker mows down three in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Oct 24 (PTI) Three people were killed after allegedly being hit by a tanker truck in the Dibai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The victims, who were from Kasganj district, were changing a tire of their vehicle along the Aligarh-Anupshahar Road when the tanker ran over them.

The dead have been identified as Satish Chand (42), Ram Singh (58) and Sanju (27). One Vijay, who was injured in the accident, has been referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh, for treatment.

Circle Officer (Dibai) Shobhit Kumar said the accident occurred around 3 am.

The tanker driver fled the spot after the accident. The police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprit, he said. PTI COR CDN SZM