Tansa dam nears overflow mark; administration issues alert to surrounding villages

Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) Amid heavy rains in the last few days, the water level in Tansa dam, which caters to Mumbai, has reached 127.51 meters, just shy of its overflow mark of 128.63 meters, said the Thane district administration on Monday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-managed dam on the Tansa river is one of the key sources of drinking water for the metropolis and is located in the adjoining Thane district.

With continuous rainfall in the catchment area, authorities anticipate the dam could soon overflow.

In view of the rising water level in the dam, residents of several villages in Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Wada and Vasai talukas -- located near the Tansa river -- have been urged to remain vigilant, said the administration in a release. PTI COR RSY