Tantri urges devotees to avoid plastics, uphold cleanliness during Sabarimala pilgrimage

Sabarimala: As thousands of devotees ascend the sacred hills to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple daily during the two-month-long pilgrimage season, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Tuesday called for measures to maintain cleanliness and avoid plastic use.

In a video statement, the temple's chief priest emphasised that preserving cleanliness is as vital as the sanctity of the pilgrimage vow.

He urged devotees to ensure the temple premises and surroundings remain pristine, considering it their duty.

Highlighting the ecological significance of Sabarimala's sacred forests, surrounded by 18 hills, the Tantri stressed that plastic waste adversely impacts the environment and wildlife.

He also encouraged pilgrims to exclude plastic items from their Irumudi Kettu (sacred offering bundle).

The Tantri praised extended temple opening hours for facilitating better darshan and noted that devotees have been returning satisfied.

Acknowledging the government's efforts, he commended the improved facilities, including German tents and water distribution at Nilakkal and Pampa.

He also noted the active involvement of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.

The annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala began on November 17, marking the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festivities that draw millions of devotees over two months.