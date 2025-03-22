'Tantrik' gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping woman

Mathura (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A court in Mathura district has sentenced an occultist to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in June 2021 under the guise of rituals to "cure" her.

Additional District and Session Judge Ramraj-II also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Narendra Gurjar.

The court, while pronouncing the verdict on Friday, directed that Gujar will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment if he fails to deposit the fine.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Barsana police station, Arvind Kumar Nirwal, the incident occurred on June 4, 2021. The woman's husband had lodged a complaint against Gurjar, a resident of Rajasthan, alleging that he claimed to be a 'tantrik' and had raped his wife in the guise of treatment.

He said that the police registered an FIR, arrested the accused and filed a charge sheet in the court on July 19, 2021.