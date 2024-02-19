Tantrik held for raping 3 women in separate incidents under pretext of performing 'wealth' ritual

Ratlam, Feb 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old occultist from Rajasthan was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping three women in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on different occasions under the pretext of performing rituals to make them rich, police said.

The accused, Balveer Bairagi, committed the crime between February 8 and 18 when he was staying at a house in Alot area, about 80 km from Ratlam, Area SDOP Shabera Ansari told PTI.

"He convinced the victims to take part in rituals promising to make them wealthy. He gave them food laced with drugs and raped them separately. The victims are aged 18, 38, and 42 years," the police officer said.

Bairagi was arrested after one of the women lodged an FIR with police. PTI COR LAL NSK