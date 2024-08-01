Tantrik held for raping two cousins in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A tantrik was arrested for allegedly raping two cousins, including a 15-year-old girl, here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said the victims, aged 21 and 15 years, residents of Delhi, met the Tantrik with their uncle on June 18 and narrated their concerns.

"On the demand of tantrik, the family paid Rs 20,000 to him," he said, narrating the details of FIR.

The tantrik, Nandlal Jatav, told them to come for the treatment on July 29 as he was busy, the FIR read.

According to police, the victims, along with their mothers, came to the tantrik and placed them in different rooms.

Pretending as part of treatment, the Tantrik placed them in different rooms and raped them alternately. The matter came to light after a video clip of the act was posted on social media. The FIR was lodged by their uncle Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Vrindavan, on Wednesday," SP said.