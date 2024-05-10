Tantrik held for raping woman on pretext of solving domestic problems in Thane

Thane: A 55-year-old tantrik has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly on the pretext of solving some domestic problems in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday arrested the accused, Santosh Poddar alias Vinod Pandit, from the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road under sections 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, an official said.

The accused, who claimed to be a tantrik (sorcerer), operated in the locality and advertised on Facebook, he said.

The victim approached Poddar seeking a solution for some domestic issues, and he allegedly raped her on multiple occasions on the pretext of curing her, the official said.

The accused also shot objectionable videos of her and threatened her, he said.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the police earlier this week, he said, adding that a probe is underway to find out if the accused similarly exploited other women.