Tanzanian man with 63 cocaine capsules inside body held at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A Tanzanian man, who had ingested 63 capsules filled with cocaine worth nearly Rs 15 crore, was arrested by the customs officials at the international airport here, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man was intercepted on August 1 after his arrival from Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania) to Delhi via Addis Ababa and Doha.

"During investigation the passenger informed the officers that he had ingested capsules containing narcotics or psychotropic substances. The passenger was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical procedures," the customs department said in a statement.

During his stay at the hospital here, "he eased out 63 (sixty-three) capsules. When these capsules were cut open, white colour powder/granules suspected to be narcotics substance weighing 998 grams was recovered and on testing was found to be positive for cocaine" it said.

The cocaine, weighing 998 grams, is estimated to be valued at Rs 14.97 crore, it said.

The passenger has been arrested and the narcotic seized.