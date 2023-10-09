Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to be conferred honorary doctorate by JNU

New Delhi: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be conferred an honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday, according to the Education Ministry.

President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit.

"The first woman President of Tanzania will be honoured with an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Jawaharlal Nehru University for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations, promoting economic diplomacy, and achieving success in regional integration and multilateralism.

"She proudly acknowledges herself as a "product of Indian education", attributing it to her ITEC training at NIRD, Hyderabad," the Education Ministry posted on social media site X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Tanzanian President Hassan, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

Before of the talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president's visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to "new levels".

Earlier in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.