Tanzanian Prez Samia Suluhu Hassan to be conferred honorary doctorate by JNU

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be conferred an honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday, according to the Education Ministry.

President Hassan arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit.

"The first woman President of Tanzania will be honoured with an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Jawaharlal Nehru University for her pivotal role in fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations, promoting economic diplomacy, and achieving success in regional integration and multilateralism.

"She proudly acknowledges herself as a "product of Indian education", attributing it to her ITEC training at NIRD, Hyderabad," the Education Ministry posted on social media site X.

Hassan will be the first woman to receive the honorary award from the university. The event will be attended by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is very proud to confer an honorary Doctorate to Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on October 10, 2023. She is the first woman to receive this award," the university said on X.

She received training under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD) in Hyderabad. ITEC is a capacity-building programme offered by the MEA under which officials and civilians receive training in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Tanzanian President Hassan, with a focus on boosting overall bilateral ties.

Before of the talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president's visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to "new levels".

Earlier in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10. PTI GJS SJJ VIT GJS NSD NSD