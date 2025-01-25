Tapi to host Gujarat's state-level Republic Day event; CM launches Rs 240 cr projects for district

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday launched projects worth Rs 240 crore in Tapi district, where the government will hold the state-level Republic Day celebration, officials said.

The state-level Republic Day celebration will be held at Bajipura in Tapi on Sunday, they said.

On the eve of the celebrations, Tapi district headquarters Vyara was drenched in the spirit of patriotism as all the government office buildings were illuminated with tricolour hues. These buildings and public places were decorated with colourful lights and attractive rangoli.

CM Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat reached Vyara on Saturday and gifted various projects worth Rs 240 crore to the district on the eve of the celebration, an official statement said.

The CM inaugurated 20 works worth Rs 124 crore and laid the foundation stones for another 41 works worth Rs 115 crore in the presence of the governor, it said. PTI COR KA NP