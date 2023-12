Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) A tar plant of a stone crushing company was gutted in a fire near Nagla Bunder here on Friday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident, said chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi.

The fire broke out around 1.45 pm and was doused by local firemen and an RDMC team within two hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained. PTI COR KRK