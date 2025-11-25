Tarana Husain Khan's new novel looks at womanhood through story of courtesan-poet Munni Bai Hijab

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Writer and food historian Tarana Husain Khan's new novel, "The Courtesan, Her Lover and I", hit the stands on Tuesday.

Published by Hachette India, the book is an intergenerational tale that follows a path of personal awakening and a reflective look at womanhood. It is set against the backdrop of Rampur’s vibrant cultural legacy and culinary traditions, offering a rich blend of poetry, history, and heritage.

The story, according to the publisher, unfolds across two intertwined timelines.

In 19th-century Rampur, the courtesan-poet Munni Bai Hijab becomes a muse to renowned Urdu poet Dagh Dehlvi, who immortalises her in his verses even as her own voice fades into obscurity. Over a century later, aspiring writer Rukmini discovers Dagh’s letters and becomes deeply invested in reconstructing Hijab’s forgotten life.

However, as Rukmini’s marriage unravels, tensions rise within her family, and an unexpected bond with archivist Daniyal develops, she is compelled to face her insecurities and reconsider her identity -- mirroring the very women whose stories she is trying to recover.

"What prompted me to write the book was the silence around Munni Bai Hijab’s voice -- she survives in literary history only as the lady love Dagh pined for in his passionate poetry. But who was she -- a wily tawaif or a talented poetess? Through dual narration, I follow Rukmini, a struggling writer in Rampur battling menopause and familial challenges, as she attempts to bring Hijab to life, supported by her book club friends over decadent Rampuri dishes and shayari.

"Two women writers -- one historical, one fictional -- separated by a century, both craving the same elusive dream: artistic freedom and validation," said the author in a statement.

Khan's previously authored books include bestselling historical fiction, "The Begum and the Dastan" and "Degh to Dastarkhwan: Qissas and Recipes from Rampur".

"The Courtesan, Her Lover and I", priced at Rs 699, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH