Tardy monsoon in Jharkhand leads to 67 pc rain deficit in June

Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) The slow progress of the southwest monsoon in Jharkhand has led to a 67 per cent rain deficit in June so far, with five districts experiencing over 80 per cent shortfall, a Met department official said on Tuesday.

The monsoon entered the state on June 21, 11 days after the schedule, and covered only four districts—Pakur, Sahebganj, Gumla and Chaibasa till Tuesday, he said.

The state has received 46.6 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal precipitation of 139.9 mm during the June 1-25 period.

Of the 24 districts, five are facing over 80 per cent rain deficit and eight are witnessing over 70 per cent shortfall, said SC Mandal, a weather scientist at Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Garhwa district has recorded the state’s highest deficiency at 91 per cent, according to monsoon rainfall statistics.

However, the weather department has predicted that rainfall activity is likely to increase in Jharkhand from Wednesday.

“Monsoon progress in Jharkhand has been sluggish. The state may receive substantial rainfall during the next five days. The monsoon is likely to cover most parts of the state during the next three days,” the weather scientist said.

Some parts of the state recorded light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

The tardy progress of the monsoon this year has worried farmers, who faced drought-like situations in the last two years.

In 2023, the Jharkhand government declared 158 blocks of the 17 districts as drought-hit, while 226 of the 260 blocks of the state had been declared drought-affected in 2022.

“We are worried about cultivation due to scanty rainfall so far. Sowing of kharfi crops usually starts from July 1. A good harvest is expected if sowing activity gets completed by July 20,” Goverdhan Mahto, a Garhwa-based farmer said. PTI SAN BDC