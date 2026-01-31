Target 50 pc votes at every booth in 2027 polls: Nitin Nabin to Goa BJP workers

Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday called upon party workers in Goa to strengthen the organisation from booth to state level and set a target of securing at least 50 per cent votes at every polling booth in the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing a workers' convention near Panaji, Nabin said the 2027 polls would be a crucial step towards achieving the vision of a "Viksit Goa", stressing that a stable government was necessary to continue the state's development journey.

Booth chiefs are the most important persons in the party structure, he said, urging workers to try to secure at least 50 per cent of votes at every polling booth in the 2027 elections.

"Sovereignty lies with the people and their support strengthens the party. Continuous organisational work helps the BJP expand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that when the poor and villages grow stronger, the BJP becomes stronger, ultimately strengthening the nation and the state," he said.

Nabin noted that Goa's per capita income had increased from Rs 1.12 lakh in 2014 to around Rs 3 lakh in 2023-24.

He also cited infrastructure development, including two airports, expanding expressways and national highways, and flyovers, and urged workers to communicate the "transformed image" of Goa to the people.

Initiatives such as the Mhaji Ghar Yojana reflected the state government's commitment to development, Nabin said, adding that more work was needed to realise the goal of a developed Goa before 2047.

He said that the BJP is a cadre-based party, and even a booth-level president could rise to occupy top leadership positions, including chief minister or prime minister.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also addressed the convention, asserted that the BJP would return to power in Goa in 2027 and assured the national president that every party worker would strive to ensure the saffron party's victory.

"Politics is not a 100 metres race, it is a marathon. It is not your speed but your stamina that is tested," he said.

Sawant said that the status for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) in the state was granted during the tenure of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and that the Opposition "need not lecture" the BJP on the issue.

Prime Minister Modi has been working for the welfare of STs, SCs and weaker sections of society, he said.

BJP MLAs, office-bearers, and karyakartas from across Goa attended the convention. PTI RPS ARU