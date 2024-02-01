Target for Lakhpati Didi increased from 2 to 3 crore: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that the government has decided to enhance the target for creating 'Lakhpati Didis' from two crores to three crores.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme is aimed at training women in self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, the Union minister said 83 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance.

"Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration to others," she said.

"Their achievements will be recognised through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore," she added.