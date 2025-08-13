Target is to establish UP as a self-reliant, competitive state: Minister Suresh Khanna

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to involving every citizen of the state in achieving the resolution of developed India, state Finance Suresh Kumar said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Initiating a special 24-hour marathon discussion on creating a "vision document" for a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047, Khanna said that UP is on the path of becoming the second-largest economy in the country.

He emphasised that India will become a developed nation only when the states take concrete and effective steps to develop.

"Today, we have come to a situation where we are preparing a long-term vision. For this, it is necessary that all the respected members unite and become a part of this effort so that our country and state can be fully developed on completion of 100 years of independence," Khanna said during the discussion on the topic "Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh, Self-reliant India-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh".

He said the government led by Yogi Adityanath is continuously working towards economic, social and cultural development of the state. Khanna stressed that it is necessary to have a common discussion and connect the common citizen with it in order to ensure the participation and involvement of 25 crore people of UP in the mission to build a developed India.

"The UP government is committed to involving every citizen of the state in achieving the resolution of the Government of India for a developed India," he said.

"With the help of Niti Aayog, experts and other institutions, we will give concrete shape to the vision document of developed UP by 2047, which will guide like an action plan in achieving this goal." Khanna explained the development vision of the UP government.

"The infrastructure has developed rapidly, and now the target for 2047 is not just the development of the state, but to establish UP as a self-reliant, competitive state," he said. PTI AR CDN RT