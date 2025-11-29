Target set to make 30 villages Tobacco-Free: Shimla admin

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) Shimla district administration has set a target to declare around 30 villages as 'Tobacco-Free', and will ban all forms of advertising inside the shops selling such products, an official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken during a district-level meeting of the Tobacco Control Committee, chaired by the district Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, and attended by officials from various departments, stakeholders, and representatives of the National Tobacco Control Programme.

Detailed discussions were also held on the 'Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0'.

Explaining the process, Kashyap said, "To declare a village or panchayat tobacco-free, a coordination committee is constituted at the village level with participation from residents, public representatives and departmental officials. A respected and influential person from the village will also be appointed as a 'Tobacco Ambassador'. This committee will lead the efforts to make the village tobacco-free. The declaration will be made only after all prescribed criteria are met." Kashyap said that he has instructed officials to ensure that every shop displays a mandatory warning board stating that selling tobacco to individuals under 18 is a punishable offence.

He said that all forms of tobacco advertising inside shops will be completely banned.

"Shopkeepers must maintain cleanliness, prohibit smoking inside their premises, and strictly follow tobacco control regulations. The sale of counterfeit, illegal or banned tobacco products is also strictly prohibited," he added.

He further said that after obtaining a permit, shopkeepers must fully cooperate during inspections, and any violation will lead to immediate cancellation of the permit.

Additionally, each shop must prominently display a notice outside stating that smoking in front of the shop is prohibited. PTI COR APL