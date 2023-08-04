Target to reduce railway water consumption by 20% by end of this year: Board Chairman

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Railways has set a target to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent by the end of this year, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti said Friday, adding it has set up MRF (material recovery facilities) for waste management at more than 250 stations.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 7th International Conference Rail Tech 2023 organised by ASSOCHAM, Lahoti said the Railways has been utilising its huge talent base in modernising its assets using innovative technologies in areas such as track construction and maintenance, electrification, signaling, manufacturing of locomotives and coaches, train monitoring, and control and communications.

"Beyond climate action, Railway has also taken significant steps in other environmental challenges such as water and waste management. We have set a target to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent by 2023 and have set up MRF (material recovery facilities) for waste management at more than 250 stations," Lahoti said.

He also said the Railways would be working in close cooperation with all stakeholders, industry bodies like ASSOCHAM in order to continue the Railways' journey towards modernisation using latest technologies, so the transportation in the country becomes commensurate with the country's aspirations of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Advertisment

The newly introduced Vande Bharat trains are focused on enhancing passenger experience, he said, adding that so far, 50 services (25 pairs) of these semi-high speed trains are operational.

Long distance Vande Bharat and Vande Metro for suburban passengers are also being planned, he said, adding the aim is roll out more such services at a very fast pace.

He also highlighted the Railways has undertaken to modernise over 1,300 stations across the country under the 'Amrit Bharat Scheme' to enhance passenger experience.

Advertisment

Three stations (Rani Kamlapati-Bhopal, Dr. Vishvashraiya Terminal-Bangaluru and Gandhinagar) have already been redeveloped, he sai, adding work is in different stages of progress at 200 major stations and other minor stations, he added.

In order to support the country's aim of green growth, the Railways has set a target to become net-zero emitter in the medium term, he said.

In this regard, the Railways has already taken a significant step forward in electrifying 91 per cent of its broad gauge network till the last financial year itself.

Advertisment

"It covers all high-density network routes which transport most of the rail traffic in the country. IR targets 100 per cent electrification in the financial year. This will reduce direct carbon emission from the transport sector. India shall become the only major country to have 100 per cent rail electrification and the second largest electrified network after China," he further said.

In renewables, the railways has commissioned 200 mw of solar 103 mw of wind power till April 2023, he said.

Further, 1.7 GW of renewable capacity from different sources are also being tied up. In future, the railways plans to partner with industry to design, innovate and make available secure and sustainable energy supply to IR at a reasonable cost, he said.

While addressing the conference, Roop Narayan Sunkar (Member, Infrastructure, Ministry of Railways) shared his insights on electrification.

Also, he mentioned the Green Energy project that aims to install 200 MW of wind plants and 1000 MW of solar power plants with over 204.82 MW of renewable energy already installed.

The railways is inviting private players to participate to foster transportation journey, he said. PTI ASG ASG TIR TIR