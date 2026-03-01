Targeted assassination of sovereign nation's leadership deserves strong condemnation: Priyanka

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Slamming the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the "so called leaders of the democratic world" and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation.

The Congress general secretary also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she hopes that having "genuflected" before Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, the PM makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so-called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is." It is tragic that multiple nations have now been dragged into conflict, she said The world needs peace, not more unnecessary wars, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"Those in charge of it would do well to remember Mahatma Gandhi's words: An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," she said.

"I do hope that having genuflected before the Prime Minister of Israel and President Trump, our Prime Minister makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier, the Congress said the government's response to the war unleashed on Iran has been a betrayal of India's values, principles and interests.

The opposition party also claimed that the nation is paying a heavy price for both the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy.

Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States. State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an air strike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran.

The Congress on Saturday condemned the attacks launched on Iran by the US and Israel, and called upon the Indian government to help bring the hostilities to an end and ensure the safety of all Indians in the Middle East.

The opposition party expressed concern over the escalating hostilities in the region and urged the government to ensure that all Indians living there are safe.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979. PTI ASK DV DV