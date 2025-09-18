Targeted deletion of minority, SC votes in Aland constituency in 2023 polls: Cong MLA Patil

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) Congress MLA B R Patil, representing Aland constituency in Karnataka, on Thursday alleged that a targeted deletion of minority, scheduled caste and backward caste votes occurred during the 2023 state assembly election.

The MLA had won the Assembly election with a margin of over 10,000 votes in 2023.

During a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited the example of the Aland constituency.

He said the top 10 booths with maximum deletions were Congress strongholds. Congress won eight out of the 10 booths in 2018. This was not a coincidence; this was a planned operation, he alleged.

Later, speaking to reporters in Delhi, Patil said, “When I learnt about it (deletion of votes), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and I went to the Election Commission and the Deputy Commissioner and we held a press conference.” The MLA claimed that there was a conspiracy to defeat him. A request under Form-7 of the Election Commission was sent by someone to delete voters.

“After this, the returning officer carried out a verification to find out any discrepancy or confusion. The officer ordered a status quo. If the status quo was not maintained and 6,994 votes were deleted then I would have lost the election. This is a big issue,” he added.

He said the request was made to delete “my voters in my constituency and not other voters”.

“The attack was made on my workers and my supporters in the area where I had a stronghold. Most of the targets were minorities, scheduled caste and backward castes – the Congress vote bank,” the MLA said.

Patil said if a thorough investigation is carried out, more details would come out.

“But the investigation is not happening. I have been going to the officials, discussing with them and pursuing it,” the Congress legislator said.

He claimed that there is evidence available since the complainant is the returning officer himself, and based on his complaint, the FIR was registered.

The returning officer is part of the Election Commission. He has to answer to the complaint lodged by him, Patil underlined.

“Since the ECI is not replying, it raises doubt that they are also at fault. Who is behind it, whose conspiracy is it? It must be investigated,” the MLA said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is protecting those stealing votes, Patil said, "Yes. It's true."