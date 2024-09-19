Targeted strategies need to boost tourism sector's contribution to GDP, says official

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) There is a need for targeted strategies that include decongesting popular tourist sites and developing new ones, to ensure the tourism sector's contribution to the country's GDP increases significantly, according to a senior official.

Dr Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, made the observation during the inauguration of the 11th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA), being held at Indeco Hotel Swamimalai in Kumbakonam.

An official release quoted him as saying the tourism sector currently contributes just five per cent to India's GDP, whereas countries like Thailand and Turkey see contributions of 23 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

To elevate the sector's contribution to at least 10 per cent, there was a need for targeted strategies.

"These include decongesting popular tourist sites, developing new destinations, improving air connectivity to key markets, and making hotels more attractive for both leisure and business travelers. Additionally, states must focus on improving the Ease of Doing Business and creating favorable conditions for investment," Dr Billa was quoted as saying.

While India boasts of world-class heritage sites, the visitor experience at these locations often falls short. To address this, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Ministry of Tourism must collaborate to enhance the overall tourism experience.

Additionally, incorporating fine dining, entertainment, and other amenities can further elevate the experience, he said, adding, encouraging livelihoods around these monuments is essential, and a robust framework for the adaptive reuse of heritage is crucial. There is also an urgent need to fast-track conservation project proposals and attract more investment to ensure the preservation and growth of these heritage sites.

Puducherry Minister for Tourism, K Lakshminarayanan, said the theme of this year's IHHA Convention, "Revitalizing Indian Heritage," is highly relevant, as IHHA has played a pivotal role in developing world-class destinations across India, the release said.

President of Honour, IHHA, Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur said that a key pillar of IHHA's vision has been Sustainable Preservation.

The release quoted him as saying that by employing eco-friendly construction methods and restoration techniques, we ensure the longevity of heritage sites while minimising environmental impact. PTI SA SA KH