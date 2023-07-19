Targeted terror attacks in J&K: Congress demands security for vulnerables

Jammu: The Congress expressed serious concern on Wednesday over targeted attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir and called on the Union Territory administration to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly the vulnerable sections that have recently been targeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the attacks on non-local labourers and questioned the administration over these incidents.

"We express our serious concern over targeted attacks on non-locals in Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir administration must ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly the vulnerable sections that have recently been targeted," he said.

Wani urged the administration to prioritise the safety of all citizens, especially Hindus who have become frequent targets in the valley.

The Congress leader expressed concern over the rise of terrorism in various forms, including targeted killings of minorities and non-locals as well as attacks on the Army and security forces.

Wani said the newly-formed opposition coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- aims to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He highlighted the "failures" of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude to Congress president Malikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leadership of all 26 parties that are part of the opposition alliance for their efforts.

Wani accused the Modi government of silencing every genuine voice against its policies, anti-people programmes and oppression.

He praised the fearlessness of Gandhi and the Congress leadership, saying only the grand old party can lead the country out of this "dictatorial" situation.

"The Congress, along with other opposition parties, recognises that the Modi government and the BJP are suppressing the voice of people and disregarding the Constitution. They aim to overthrow the BJP with the support of the people in 2024," he said.

"INDIA" represents the voice of the common people and the idea of a country where every citizen has the right to speak, the Congress leader added.

He asserted that the party is fully prepared for the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls, which will be held as scheduled according to the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments implemented under former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's leadership.

Wani demanded a fair and transparent delimitation of the panchayats and municipal corporations in accordance with law.

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said people are burdened with unnecessary taxes under the guise of smart cities, including property tax, water tax, prepaid electricity tax and toll taxes.

Wani also criticised the BJP for turning the entire Union Territory into a "hub of liquor shops", affecting the elderly, widows, and differently-abled individuals who have to satisfy numerous conditions to receive pension.

He said despite claims of normalcy, the government has failed to hold the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir for the last five years.

The Congress demanded immediate holding of the polls and announced its plans to engage with people through district-level conventions.