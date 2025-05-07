Targets destroyed with precision as per plan: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The targets set under Operation Sindoor were destroyed with precision as per plan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, hours after the Indian military carried out strikes against nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner," Singh said while lauding the retaliation by armed forces against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

"We only killed those who killed our innocents," Singh said at the inauguration of Border Roads Organisation's 50 infrastructure projects across six states and two Union territories.

"With the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists, this action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure," he said.

Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity, Singh said, adding, "We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all".

"With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given a befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps... I salute the bravery of our armed forces," the defence minister said.