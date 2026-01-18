Tariff hikes burden common man, dampen festive cheer: YSRCP

Visakhapatnam, Jan 18 (PTI) YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday accused the TDP-led coalition government of "burdening the common man" by hiking tariffs and levies, alleging that it had dampened festive cheer in the state.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council alleged that liquor prices and stamp duty were increased ahead of festivals, while farmers were denied the minimum support price for their crops.

"The NDA coalition government has burdened every section of society—farmers, students, youth and women—by imposing hikes and failing to fulfil welfare commitments," Satyanarayana said while addressing a press conference, after the Sankranti festival.

He further alleged that the NDA coalition government owes about Rs 5,600 crore in fee reimbursements and that shortages of urea continue to affect farmers across the state.

The former minister also claimed that law and order had deteriorated, alleging that people were being killed while returning to their native places, incidents he said did not occur during the YSRCP regime.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS SSK