Tarigami flags 'disempowerment' of J-K Assembly, seeks all-party meet, debate on reservation

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami on Tuesday expressed concern over what he termed the "disempowerment" of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, claiming that, despite receiving a public mandate, elected representatives were finding it difficult to exercise authority.

During a discussion on the lieutenant governor's address in the Assembly on Tuesday, Tarigami acknowledged that while the speech appreciated the public mandate resulting from the assembly elections held after seven years, the reality on the ground indicated that the House was not sufficiently empowered.

"I read today's address of the lieutenant governor, and while I could not bring its copy with me, I do have last year's address. Even today's address is extremely important in context. Last year, when the governor delivered the customary address, two things were specifically mentioned: first, appreciation of the public mandate received in the assembly elections; and second, that these elections were held after seven years," he said.

Expressing concern, he said, "I only wish to submit this — wherever the Honourable LG may be, perhaps he should hear this — that ministers repeatedly say today that they are disempowered, but what pains me even more is how disempowered this entire House feels." The CPI(M) leader mentioned that the perception of officers not listening to elected representatives spanned across party lines and was privately acknowledged by members from both the ruling and opposition sides.

"If this situation continues, then what is the meaning of a Union Territory? This is not an issue of one party. I have repeatedly urged the chief minister to convene an all-party meeting to discuss why, despite a historic mandate, the Assembly is being weakened, and the region is not being empowered," Tarigami said.

He also raised concerns about ecological vulnerability in Jammu and Kashmir and called for greater attention to environmental protection, describing the region's ecosystem as "extremely fragile." "I request the chief minister to bring a separate climate budget on the pattern of some states," he said.

Tarigami addressed the pressing issue of unemployment, noting that both the government and opposition discuss youth-related matters, but questioned the effectiveness of measures taken for job creation. He highlighted that the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest compared to other states and Union Territories, and called for the government to prioritise job creation.

On the subject of reservation, Tarigami asserted that it is the right of socially underprivileged communities, but cautioned against neglecting meritorious students, which could lead to unrest. He sought a detailed debate in the Assembly on the issue and asked the government to clarify when the report of a committee constituted on reservation rationalisation would be implemented.

Referring to flood damage in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarigami said that disaster relief and restoration efforts had been inadequate. "Floods had destroyed houses as well as agricultural livelihoods, including apple orchards and crops, and urged the government to provide adequate assistance to affected families," he said.

The MLA also raised concerns about the security situation in the Valley, alleging the harassment of individuals based on minor or unverified allegations.

"Across political lines, we all share one concern — militancy. Who has not suffered? How many have died? Who has been spared? No concessions were ever given by militants. The police did their job. But what is happening today — people are being punished even for minor or unproven allegations. Information is coming that if there is no employment, then police stations are being treated as alternatives, if not there, then prisons," he said.

He questioned the detention of individuals, including an MLA under the Public Safety Act (PSA), and urged the government to ensure that unnecessary detentions were not prolonged.

"There should be no compromise on security, but winning people's trust is equally important. If harassment and indiscriminate actions continue, it will further damage the security environment," he said.

"What difficulty is there in bringing detainees held outside back here? Their cases belong here. If it is claimed that jails and police stations here are already full, does that mean the solution is to open more jails?" he asked.

Tarigami also criticised demolition drives, saying any demolition should be carried out strictly in accordance with the law, with prior notice and an opportunity for affected persons to present their case.

Appealing for the strengthening of democratic institutions, Tarigami said Jammu and Kashmir should not be treated as a favour but as a test of Indian democracy. He urged authorities to respect the concerns raised by elected representatives in the Assembly and ensure that commitments made during official addresses are honoured.

He concluded by urging the government to focus on restoring public confidence and addressing issues of governance, employment, disaster relief and democratic empowerment of the Assembly.