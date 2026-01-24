Tarigami urges J-K govt to provide relief to people in Kashmir hit by snowfall, strong winds

Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) CPI(M) leader and the MLA of Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, on Saturday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess the damage caused by strong winds in the Kashmir Valley and provide adequate compensation to the affected people.

In a statement, he said strong winds followed by snowfall in many parts of the valley damaged roofs, power infrastructure and other structures, causing hardship to people, particularly in rural and far-off areas.

A proper assessment of damage must be carried out on the ground immediately so that affected households receive timely relief and compensation, the legislator said.

The CPI(M) leader said while snowfall is a blessing and is important from a larger environmental and agricultural perspective, the government must ensure that basic services and connectivity are restored promptly so that people do not suffer under harsh winter conditions.

Road connectivity to several villages has been affected due to snowfall, leaving many interior and remote areas cut off, he said and urged the authorities to deploy adequate men and machinery to clear roads on priority and reconnect villages at the earliest.

Tarigami said electricity supply was affected initially due to strong winds and later disrupted further due to snowfall. Restoration of power supply is essential during winter and urged the departments concerned to ensure that electricity is restored, he added. PTI SSB NSD NSD