Tarn Taran bypoll choice between 'corrupt' politics and govt that works for people: AAP candidate

Tarn Taran, Oct 27 (PTI) Harmeet Singh Sandhu, AAP candidate for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab, on Monday said this by-election will be a choice between "traditional and corrupt" politics and a government that truly works for the common man.
Referring to the relief measures taken by the AAP government for flood-affected people, Sandhu said the people of Tarn Taran will now vote not for empty promises but for real work visible on the ground.
He said for the first time in Punjab's history, the government has set a new record by transferring relief funds directly into the accounts of affected families within just 30 days.
Sandhu said when floods devastated Punjab's farmers, the Bhagwant Mann government fulfilled yet another promise by taking a historic decision to provide 2 lakh quintals of wheat seed free of cost to farmers for nearly 5 lakh acres of damaged farmland.
Sandhu stated that a relief package of Rs 74 crore was issued for this purpose, and the chief minister himself flagged off seven trucks loaded with seeds to ensure farmers faced no hurdles in sowing their next crop.
In addition, farmers were also provided compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre.
He said that the government is standing firmly with Punjab's food providers during this grave crisis and will leave no stone unturned in helping them recover.
The AAP candidate emphasised that the Mann government's intentions are transparent and sincere.
He said that the government not only distributed compensation but ensured that every section of society was taken care of.
The relief measures were not confined to farmers but extended to farm labourers, small traders, and the poor, he said.
Farmers were allowed to sell the sand and silt deposited on their fields without any government NOC until November 15, so that they could regain their economic stability, he said.
Sandhu appealed to the people of Tarn Taran to continue being a part of this "political transformation" in Punjab.
He said that today, relief work is not confined to papers, it is visible in the lives of every affected person.
Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14.
The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.