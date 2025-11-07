Tarn Taran bypoll: People in Punjab 'disillusioned' with AAP, seek change, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the people of Punjab are disillusioned with the "misrule" of the AAP and now seek development and good governance.

Addressing a public gathering at Chabhal Kalan in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, for the next week's bypoll, Saini said that this is not an ordinary election, but one that will shape the future of Punjab for years to come.

He asserted that the BJP and its candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu represent the path to real change.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Launching a sharp attack on both the Congress and the AAP, Saini alleged that both parties have pushed Punjab backwards.

"During the Congress regime, corruption, bribery, and drug abuse eroded Punjab's foundations. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has only misled people with false promises of change," he alleged.

He accused AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of breaking his promise not to align with the Congress, saying, "For the sake of power, Kejriwal compromised with both the Congress and corruption." According to a statement, Saini said that when "devastating floods hit Punjab, both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were missing from action".

Highlighting Haryana's progress, he said the state is marching on a development path.

"If Haryana can progress, why not Punjab? For Punjab to move forward, it must follow the lotus — the symbol of development and stability," he said.

CM Saini also stated that the Haryana government has taken a major decision for the families who lost their loved ones in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Haryana cabinet has decided to provide government jobs to one member of each such family, he said. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ