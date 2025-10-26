Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CM Mann leads roadshow to seek votes for AAP candidate

Tarn Taran, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.
Addressing a gathering, Mann, who was accompanied by AAP Punjab incharge Manish Sisodia, said this bypoll is not just about choosing an MLA but also about choosing the future of Tarn Taran.
"Our government has changed the direction of Punjab's politics. The era of fake promises and family rule is over. Now, Punjab stands for honest governance and development that touches every household," he said.
The AAP's governance is visible on the ground, from providing free electricity to ensuring ration for the poor, improving education and healthcare, and ensuring jobs for the youth.
"We have given 55,000 government jobs on merit. Recruitment is ongoing. Farmers are getting free power during the day, canal water is reaching fields and every poor household is getting ration," he said.
Mann also reminded people that the AAP stood firmly with flood-affected farmers and fulfilled its promise to supply 1.85 lakh quintals of wheat seed, some of which is being dispatched to villages now.
"We are not here to make speeches but to serve. Our commitment is to bring farmers and labourers back on track," he said.
Taking a dig at the opposition, the CM said, "Those who once ruled Punjab, Akalis and Congress, locked themselves inside Chandigarh bungalows for five years. They never cared about your pain. These people only think about their families, not about Punjab." Referring to the 2022 assembly elections and the AAP's victories in subsequent bypolls, Mann said, "People of Punjab gave us a historic mandate in 2022 and have since continued to reject the corrupt and dynastic parties in every bypoll. Tarn Taran will once again prove that people want work politics and not corrupt politics." "My only wish is to see Punjab at number one, to see our youth excelling in sports, securing top jobs and getting rid of drugs forever. If I wanted to earn money, I could have done it through my art. I entered politics only to serve Punjab," said Mann, a former actor and comedian.
Sisodia also appealed to people to vote for Sandhu, saying, "When you elect 'AAP da MLA' with 'AAP di sarkar', development will happen at double speed. The opposition only wastes time in politics of ego and blame while the AAP delivers results." Counting of votes for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be taken up on November 14.
The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS DIV DIV