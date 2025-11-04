Tarn Taran bypoll: Rs 57 crore worth of seizures made after MCC

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab Police has seized drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor and other valuables worth Rs 57.47 crore so far since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Tuesday.

The MCC for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll came into force on October 7.

Punjab Police in Tarn Taran constituency seized 51,429.50 litres of liquor valued at Rs 32.89 lakh, narcotics worth Rs 56.67 crore (21.8 kg), Rs 9.73 lakh cash and other items valued at Rs 37.85 lakh.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said police authorities have been directed to maintain round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras at all checkpoints in the constituency to curb illegal smuggling activities.

He said strict action is being ensured against those attempting to influence voters by distributing cash or any other kind of freebies during the elections.

The CEO said there are a total of 1,92,838 voters in the Tarn Taran constituency, which includes 1,00,933 male voters, 91,897 female voters, and eight third-gender voters.

There are 1,357 service voters, 1,657 voters aged above 85 years, 306 NRI voters, and 1,488 voters with disabilities. The number of young voters aged between 18 and 19 years stands at 3,333.

He further informed that there are 222 polling stations set up at 114 locations, of which 60 are urban and 162 are rural.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.