Tarn Taran bypoll: Vote for Congress for peace and prosperity in Punjab, Warring urges voters

Tarn Taran (Punjab), Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, while campaigning for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, on Sunday appealed to people to vote for the party for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj, Warring cautioned people against any emotional exploitation.

He pointed out that now the people of Punjab have seen the rule and working of all the three governments -- the Congress, the Akali-BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

"You are in the best position to make the right choice", he said, adding, "it is the Congress which takes along all sections of people and works for peace, progress and prosperity for everyone".

The Punjab Congress president claimed that the days of the AAP government in the state were numbered as it was now on its last leg.

He said the ruling party was in such a "pitiable" condition that it had to outsource its candidate from the Akali Dal, which has already been rejected by the people of Punjab.

"You can well imagine the plight of AAP that it did not have anyone from within the party to fight the bypoll and had to import it from a party that has been rejected by the people long back," he said.

Warring cautioned people against the emotive slogans raised by supporters of one of the candidates telling them it is not for the first time that such people have joined the electoral fray.

"You know that there is no benefit in voting for such people as public service is the last thing on their mind as they indulge in pointless propaganda which serves no purpose," he said, while telling voters to choose someone who will be in the legislative assembly and not somewhere else.

Warring, while appealing to people to elect Congress candidate Burj, said that it will be the beginning of a new era for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.

"Let us make a beginning from Tarn Taran now and take it forward across Punjab by 2027," he said.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14.

The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS KVK KVK