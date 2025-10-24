Tarn Taran bypoll: Vote wisely on Nov 11, beware of opposition's lies: Punjab CM to people

Tarn Taran, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged people to vote wisely on November 11 in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll and warned against the "propaganda and lies" being spread by the opposition parties.

Addressing a meeting of AAP volunteers here, the senior AAP leader alleged the previous governments pushed the state's youths towards "gangsters" and threatened people with "false FIRs".

But for the last three and a half years, not a single false case has been registered, he said.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. Polling for the bypoll will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Continuing with his diatribe against the opposition parties, Mann said, "Has anyone heard them talk about electricity, schools, hospitals, or roads? We brought Punjab back on track after 75 years of chaos. The journey was hard, but with honesty and intent, everything became possible." Urging people to vote for the AAP candidate, he said, "For the next one and a half years, you will decide Tarn Taran's destiny." "On November 14, voting machines will reveal who the people trust most. If you believe I think about you and your children's future, then press the broom (AAP's poll symbol) button without hesitation." He warned people against the "propaganda and lies" of the opposition parties.

"They are restless. Those who were thrown out of their luxurious chairs by sons and daughters of the masses are desperate to reclaim them. They call this (bypoll) a 'semifinal for 2027', but this is not a game; this is a vote for truth and development," said Mann.

The chief minister said this by-election was not supposed to happen. "People had elected Kashmir Singh Sohal for five years. He was a noble soul devoted to social service and wanted to help people through politics. But destiny had other plans. Today, we are gathered here to pay homage to him," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mann said, "The BJP has a habit of finishing its allies; they finished parties of Chautala, Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and now they say they'll finish Nitish Kumar. Whoever joins them disappears. The only party that belongs to the people is AAP. If others had done their duty, we wouldn't have been needed here." Mann ridiculed SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for taking credit for projects in Punjab.

"He says every mandi, every road, every bridge was built by Badal Sahab (Parkash Singh Badal). Then why does he fall silent when he crosses Bargari and Kotkapura? Wasn't it his government that unleashed water cannons and bullets on peaceful Sikh protesters," he asked while targeting the previous Akali regime over the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

Listing out his government's works, Mann said 55,000 government jobs have been given on merit. "Ninety per cent of households receive zero electricity bills, 12 hours of daytime supply for farmers. Free medicines in all Aam Aadmi Clinics. Formation of Sadak Suraksha Force reduced road deaths by 48 per cent and a Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme." Addressing the meeting, AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia urged party volunteers to work hard to ensure victory for party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

This poll is not just about electing an MLA, but about strengthening Chief Minister Mann's mission to make Punjab completely drug-free, he said.

Sisodia said Mann has vowed to root out the drug menace from every corner of the state, and it is crucial that Tarn Taran, one of the most affected regions, supports this mission by electing a representative who will fight against the spread of drugs.

He warned that electing anyone from the opposition would risk empowering those who run the drug networks and would derail Punjab's fight for a healthy future. PTI CHS NSD NSD