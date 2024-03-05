Tarot reader on the run after raping woman in Delhi arrested in Himachal

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old tarot card reader was arrested in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman in Delhi last year, police said on Tuesday.

They said the woman informed police on March 1 that Sidhant Joshi allegedly raped her on the false promise of marriage after she had approached him to resolve a grievance with her friend.

She also claimed that Joshi clicked private photos and videos to threaten her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The officer said an FIR was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused.

"Based on surveillance of the mobile phone of the accused, the team started chasing him. Our team chased him in Uttar Pradesh from Uttarakhand to Punjab and he was finally apprehended from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh," the DCP said.

"The accused confessed his crime and disclosed that he exploited the victim multiple times. An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is under progress," he added. PTI BM BM IJT IJT