Tarun Mehrishi traces story of 2 paintings by Russian legend Nicholas Roerich to pen debut novel

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Sports marketer-entrepreneur Tarun Mehrishi uses several landmark historical events like the Bolshevik revolution, the creation of Bangladesh, the accession of Kashmir to India, and Osama bin Laden's end, to weave his debut novel "The Portrait of a Secret".

The book traces the story of two paintings by legendary artist Nicholas Roerich and their central role in a battle for geopolitical power among RAW, ISI and CIA.

Mehrishi says his book is a work of fiction and not of history.

"The historical events are aids around which I have woven my narrative, rather than a deep dive into what actually transpired at that time," he says.

According to him, the book was possible because of Covid.

"The first lockdown suddenly freed up a lot of time as the sports industry came to a standstill and that allowed space to think creatively about the kernel of an idea that I had had for some time. During that first lockdown, the story flowed easily and once I was that far in, it was motivation in itself to finish the writing even when we were back at work," he says.

Mehrishi also mentions there were weeks when he just could not crack an idea that would drive the narrative forward or fit into the existing jigsaw.

"What was also difficult was the entire process of editing, re-editing and reworking the draft repeatedly as more inputs flowed in, because after a point, one is so deeply involved in the nuances, that the big picture is no longer in sight. That process of zooming out was surprisingly difficult as we moved towards the last few revisions," he says.

In the book, published by Penguin, senior IAS officer Kamal learns of the theft of two paintings worth Rs 400 crore from an agricultural research centre of the government. At nearly the same time, India's chief of intelligence learns of an impending nuclear strike by a terror group from his high-ranking mole in the ISI.

Their worlds collide as Kamal races to unravel the theft and recover the paintings, and the intelligence chief comes to realise that the sale of the paintings will fund the terror strike.

As they frantically work to prevent the sale, the paintings reveal a secret buried in the history of Indian cinema and the fires of Partition, which will forever alter global geopolitical equations.

Mehrishi says though there was no intention to write something that could be adapted to the big screen but once the book was released, a lot of people told him about its suitability for a movie or an OTT series.

"As it happens, the film rights have been sold, though I am not at liberty to say to whom at the moment. We are now working on bringing the book to life on the big screen as well, in partnership with one of three producers who approached us for the adaptation," he says. PTI ZMN RB RB