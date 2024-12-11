Tarun Yadav and Meena Yadav join AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Social worker Tarun Yadav from Delhi's rural Najafgarh region and his wife, two-time independent councillor Meena Yadav, joined the AAP on Wednesday.

Tarun Yadav may replace former Delhi Minister and AAP MLA from Najafgarh, Kailash Gahlot, who quit the party last month and joined the BJP, according to sources.

Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak welcomed the couple into the party fold.

"This election season many notable figures are joining hands with the AAP to support Arvind Kejriwal's vision for a progressive Delhi. The addition of Tarun Yadav and Meena Yadav will greatly bolster our campaign," said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Singh also highlighted Meena Yadav's decade-long tenure as a councillor and Tarun Yadav's reputation as a prominent social worker in the Najafgarh area.

"Both have been instrumental in addressing the concerns of their community and their commitment to service aligns perfectly with the AAP's mission," he added.

Speaking about Meena Yadav, Pathak said, "She has been an independent councillor for two consecutive terms, earning immense respect for her grassroots work." Expressing his gratitude, Tarun Yadav explained his decision to join the AAP.

"I have been deeply inspired by Arvind Kejriwal's policies and vision for Delhi. Joining the AAP allows me to contribute more effectively to the community I have served for years," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February next year and the AAP is vying for a third consecutive term. PTI MHS AS AS