Tashi Namgyal, credited with alerting Army during 1999 Kargil War, passes away in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Tashi Namgyal, the Ladakhi shepherd credited with alerting Indian troops about Pakistan's intrusion in the Kargil sector in 1999, passed away in Aryan Valley. He was 58 years old.

Namgyal had attended the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas earlier this year in Drass, accompanied by his daughter Tsering Dolkar, a teacher.

"Fire and Fury Corps pays tribute to Mr Tashi Namgyal on his sudden demise," the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps wrote on its social media handle X.

The Army further said, "A patriot passes. Braveheart of Ladakh - Rest in Peace." The tribute highlighted his invaluable contribution to the nation during Operation Vijay in 1999, saying it "shall remain etched in golden letters".

"We offer our deep condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it added.

Namgyal passed away in Garkhon, located in the Aryan Valley of Ladakh.

The Ladakhi shepherd was celebrated for his critical role in alerting the Indian Army about Pakistani infiltration during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

While searching for his missing yaks, Namgyal spotted Pakistani soldiers in Pathan attire digging bunkers atop the Batalik mountain range in early May 1999. Realising the gravity of the situation, he promptly informed the Indian Army, a timely warning that played a pivotal role in shaping India's military response.

The ensuing Kargil War, fought between May 3 and July 26, 1999, saw Indian troops mobilising swiftly, thwarting Pakistan's covert mission to sever the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Namgyal's vigilance proved instrumental in India's victory, earning him recognition as the heroic shepherd whose alertness turned the tide of the conflict. PTI AB KSS KSS